Calendar » A. C. Postel Rose Garden Pruning

January 12, 2013 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Sat., Jan 12, 9 am - 12, you're invited to help prune the roses at the A.C. Postel Rose Garden, across from the Santa Barbara Mission. Members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be giving free pruning demonstrations to help inexperienced volunteers. The Rose Society will have rose pruning guide handouts as well as drinks and refreshments to accommodate the volunteers. In case of rain, the date will be on the following Saturday, January 19, 2013