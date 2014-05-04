Calendar » A Ball for Bach

May 4, 2014 from 3:00 pm

*MEDIA ALERT*

A Ball for Bach

Thorvald Blough presents a Bach concert in Montecito to benefit Testicular Cancer Research at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer

WHAT: In January 2014, quite out of the blue, Thorvald, a 22-year-old baritone, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had one of his testicles removed. Now, in his final year as a vocal music major at UCSB, he is putting on a concert of his favorite music to raise awareness of testicular cancer. The concert will conclude with Thorvald performing Bach’s moving cantata, Ich habe genug, or, I have enough. The text describes an old man who sees Christ and knows that now he can die happy. “The piece resonates hugely with me,” says Thor. “Throughout all this turmoil and hardship, I have found support in my family and in my friends. I’ve come face to face with mortality and, while I am determined to beat this disease, I also know that I have enough. We are part of a fragile physical world, we could sit around and worry, but we shouldn’t. Embracing mortality only makes you want to enjoy life more.” Thor also wants to raise awareness of testicular cancer among young men of his age. He is blunt: “We young guys are the group most at risk. And sometimes we’re embarrassed to talk about those things. All guys should check themselves regularly. I want to show too that it’s not something to be scared of. It’s very treatable and the cure rates are very good. You’ve just got to be vigilant.”

WHEN: Sunday, May 4th, 2014

3PM

WHERE: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, California 93101, (805) 965-4583, [email protected]

WHY: To benefit USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center http://uscnorriscancer.usc.edu

How: Come and enjoy some of the most awesome music ever written. Tickets are free but reservations are required. Email [email protected] to reserve your tickets. Donations appreciated. All proceeds go to USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

• Thorvald Blough and other musicians in rehearsal in Santa Barbara and in concert

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

• Thorvald Blough and fellow musicians (626) 376-7618.

• Jacqueline Andrejich - Assistant director of development at USC Norris,

(626) 716-4455.