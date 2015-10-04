Calendar » A Benefit Concert for LifeChronicles: The Four King Cousins Revue

October 4, 2015 from 2:00pm

All the songs you remember and all the music you love comes to thrilling new life in this dynamic multimedia concert showcase featuring the sterling harmonies of THE FOUR KING COUSINS. From pop hits of the ‘60s & ‘70s like “God Only Knows,” “I Couldn’t Live Without Your Love,” “More Today Than Yesterday” and “The Way We Were” to Great American Songbook standards of the Big Band era and beyond - the royal sounds of THE FOUR KING COUSINS shine in Harmony is King.

Born into a show business family, THE FOUR KING COUSINS are all daughters of the Grammy nominated vocal group known as THE KING SISTERS. As children the Cousins sang backup on several recordings by legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Dorothy Provine, The Lettermen and more. In 1964 they made their professional TV debuts, alongside their mothers, as part of the extended family of entertainers knows as THE KING FAMILY

This mission driven concert will support LifeChronicles, who provide comfort and healing to elderly and seriously ill people by helping them leave messages of love and wisdom for future generations, all recorded on video. Their services at no cost to families experiencing the financial hardship of end of life.

There is no better way to acknowledge the power of film and love than to experience the Four King Cousins singing with the films of their mothers on stage at our historic Lobero Theatre. Come for a remarkable event and enjoy the gift of music and family as you support an important non profit organization.

Tickets are available at the Lobero Box Office lobero.com

(805) 963-0761 or 1-888-4LOBERO

Prices $25/$35 and $100 (includes VIP seating & a party following the performance