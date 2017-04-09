Calendar » A Bioneer’s Film Showcase –Revolution from the Heart of Nature

April 9, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Featuring Film Clips from the 2016 National Bioneers Conference, with a focus on Ocean & Climate:

Have you ever been to a Bioneers Conference? They are epic! For 27 years the place to be to learn about cutting edge ideas shared by Bioneers, the innovators & visionaries of our time, who look deep into the heart of nature for solutions to a better future. Held annually in San Raphael, CA, we are happy to bring a taste of the Bioneers experience home to our own communities.

As California has one of the longest coastlines in the world, the backyard for all our Central Coast communities, we focus on Ocean & Climate, and the exciting idea of a Blue Green economy, that while providing food close to home & creating sustainable livelihoods, helps restore the health of our oceans & mitigates climate change.

Short Films:

Louis Masai, eco-artist, whose exquisite murals, set against the backdrop of city life, explores the eminent loss of the world’s coral reefs.

Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org grassroots climate campaign, shares Climate update; where we are politically & scientifically, and the groundswell of global citizen engagement.

Janine Beynus, founder of the Biomimicry Institute; shares visionary nature-inspired innovations & 2017 Biomimicry awards.

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, founder of Earth Guardians, indigenous youth, environmental activist, rapper, involved with landmark U.S. Federal Climate Lawsuit.

Feature Film: The Least Deadly Catch: Ocean Farming in the Climate Change Era, with Bren Smith

With introductions by John Roulac of Nutiva; & Daniel Marquez of Pharmersea, local Santa Barbara Ocean Farmer;

and updates from Community Environmental Council (CEC) about the SB County Food Action Plan

Bren Smith, founder of GreenWave & winner of the 2015 Buckminster Fuller Challenge award, became a commercial fisherman at age 14, but witnessed the destruction of the ocean firsthand. In a quest for a better way, he pioneered a revolutionary new model of harvesting bounty from the seas. He describes his innovative, practical design and future vision for “restorative 3-D ocean farming”. It restores ecosystems, mitigates climate change, creates jobs in a blue-green economy, and ensures healthy, secure local food for communities.

Come a little early for interesting event exhibitors prior to the event, & stay a bit after for conversation with Daniel & Antoinette Marquez with their local model of the Blue Green Economy, Pharmersea, a 25 acre sea farm off the Ellwood Pier, in Goleta, CA, that provides sustainably harvested ingredients for AMA SeaBeauty skin products.

Event Sponsored by:

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Ecologistics, & the SBCC Environmental Horticulture Dept.,

Co-Sponsors: SB Independent, Nutiva, Community Environmental Council, Pharmersea, AMA Sea Beauty Blue Sky Biochar & the Santa Barbara Food Alliance

The event takes place on Sunday, April 9, 2017, 5- 7pm, at the Fe Bland/BC Forum, SBCC West Campus, 800 Block of Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. No reservations required. Parking is free on the West Campus on Sundays. For more info contact [email protected], 805-962-2571.

Event Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/820021114821921/

SBCC Campus Map: http://sbcc.edu/map/map.php?loc=CC