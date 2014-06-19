Calendar » A Brief History of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries

June 19, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

by Mick Kronman

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 19, 2014 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(our lectures are known to sell out, please register early)



Lecture Series Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto

Mick Kronman’s lecture will review the gear types and people that have defined SB fisheries since Native American times. His talk will draw upon his recently published book, From Hooks to Harpoons: the Story of Santa Barbara Channel Fisheries, the first comprehensive review of our region’s commercial fishing history. This story—the one Mick will recall—marries tales of fishermen who’ve plied our region with stories of how fishing gear, boats, markets and consumer taste for seafood developed over time.

Mick Kronman grew up in Santa Monica, a great place to snorkel, fish, surf and generally fall in love with the sea. So, after he received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara, Mick promptly went fishing for 10 years, working his way from passenger-vessel deckhand to licensed captain to commercial fisherman who jigged albacore, hook-and-lined rock cod and harpooned swordfish.

Following his fishing career, Mick worked as a maritime consultant and journalist, publishing over 1,500 stories and earning two national literary awards. As a consultant, he represented several fishing organizations in regulatory and political arenas. He also managed several projects in Santa Barbara Harbor, including design and construction of a fishermen’s ice machine and new fish hoist, plus a set of fisheries interpretive plaques that line the port’s breakwater sidewalk.

In May, 2000 Mick took a job as the City of Santa Barbara’s Harbor Operations Manager, which he holds to this day. The job involves oversight of 10 Harbor Patrol Officers and one Harbor Patrol Supervisor. He also manages the operations function of a 1,200-slip marina. For the past 11 years, Mick has served on the Board of Directors of the California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association (CAHMPC), which has twice named him statewide Harbor Master of the Year.

Mick lives in Goleta with his wife Ginger and their 18-year-old son Cole.