Calendar » A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection

January 27, 2019 from 11 am - 5 pm

Representing a broad range of artists, years, techniques, and themes, this exhibition of approximately 30 works offers viewers a rich and engrossing experience of color photographs by emerging and established artists alike, as it presents a concise and select traversal through the history of color photography from its origins as an accepted artistic tool in the 1960s and 70s, up to today’s most conceptually-driven practices. Due to the generosity of patrons who have given works of art and acquisition funds, the Museum has been able to significantly deepen and expand its holdings in the field of color photography, a groundbreaking and still-influential mode of expression in the art of the past 50 years.

Image: Jean Luc Mylayne, "Untitled," 1995. Chromogenic print. SBMA, Gift of Timothy A. Eaton.