A Cancer Support Group for Women-Breast Cancer Resrouce Center

February 2, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am

The Breast Cancer Resource Center offers a free, bi-monthly support group session for women dealing with a diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer or any type of cancer that mainly occurs in women , such as ovarian, breast, and cervical. Women newly diagnosed, survivors and women living with cancer are all invited to share in the uplifting and nurturing experience of the group session. The session is facilitated by Kate Zeiss, Ph.D., LCSW, ACHP-SW, a licensed social worker for over 25 years. If you or someone you know could benefit from the BCRC Women's Support Group please join us the lst and 3rd Saturday of each month 9:30 am- 11:00am (no appointment necessary)