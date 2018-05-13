Calendar » A CELEBRATION OF MOM - HOTEL CALIFORNIANS MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH

May 13, 2018 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Treat your mom to an Epicurious-inspired culinary journey set on our beautiful Court of Califia in the shadow of the Santa Ynez Mountains.



Enjoy artful bites, exquisitely prepared brunch favorites, Majorelle spa specials, henna tattoos, a unique Tesla kids rally, and more.

Reservations

36 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

1.805.882-0100

