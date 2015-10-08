Calendar » A Century Ago, 1910-1920

October 8, 2015 from 7:00pm

Date & Time:

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 at 7:00 pm

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 at 7:00 pm

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 at 7:00 pm

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Explore the decade from 1910-1920 with Cal Lutheran faculty members. This Thousand Oaks public library lecture series commences with an overview of the decade by historian Michaela Reaves (Oct. 8) and continues with presentations on the Black Sox Scandal by historian and Cal Lutheran President Chris Kimball (Nov. 12), on vaudeville by education professor Michael McCambridge (Dec. 10), on the Ottoman Empire by historian Paul Hanson (Jan. 14), and on additional topics in the spring.

Admission is free. The library is located at 1401 E. Janss Road.

For More Information:

805-449-2660, ext. 7358