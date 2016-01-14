Calendar » A Century Ago, 1910-1920

January 14, 2016 from 7:00pm

Explore the decade from 1910-1920 with Cal Lutheran faculty members. This Thousand Oaks public library lecture series commences with an overview of the decade by historian Michaela Reaves (Oct. 8) and continues with presentations on the Black Sox Scandal by historian and Cal Lutheran President Chris Kimball (Nov. 12), on vaudeville by education professor Michael McCambridge (Dec. 10), on the Ottoman Empire by historian Paul Hanson (Jan. 14), and on additional topics in the spring.

Admission is free. The library is located at 1401 E. Janss Road.