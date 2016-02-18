Calendar » A Century Ago, 1910-1920

February 18, 2016 from 7:00pm

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Thursday, Apr. 7, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Explore the decade from 1910-1920 with Cal Lutheran faculty members. This Thousand Oaks public library 2015-16 lecture series continues on Feb. 18 with a discussion on “Radical Reds: Looking Backward” by historian Michaela Reaves. On April 7, a panel of three English Department faculty members reads and discusses the poetry of the decade: Jack Ledbetter on Robert Frost, Jacqueline Lyons on avant-garde poets, and Joan Wines on World War I poets.

Admission is free. Lectures take place on Thursdays at 7 p.m.