Calendar » A Clockwork Orange

November 19, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Film screening and a Q&A with actor Malcolm McDowell.

In future Britain, charismatic delinquent Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is jailed and volunteers for an experimental aversion therapy developed by the government in an effort to solve society's crime problem... but not all goes to plan.

Please join us for a celebration of the classic and controversial Stanley Kubrick film "A Clockwork Orange" followed by a Q&A with actor Malcolm McDowell.