A Collector’s Point of View: Terry Bridges

October 22, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Retired lawyer and long-time collector, Terry Bridges, will discuss his art collections and their development over the last thirty years. Bridges and his wife Sharon recently dispersed works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Alexander Calder, Fernand Leger and Marc Chagall, among many others, to the Norton Simon Museum and the AD&A Museum. Questions and conversation will be encouraged throughout. Join us for a lively and informative evening.