A Community Forum: The High Cost of Gun Violence
Moderator and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will be joined by panelists Judge Denise de Bellefeuille; Kris Bergstrom, Santa Barbara schools Instructional Services Division; Dr. Paul Erickson, Cottage Hospital; Dr. Jamie Rotnofsky, licensed psychologist; Suzanne Grimmesey MFT, Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services; SBPD Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix; Marisa Martinez of Ventura County Parents of Murdered Children; and Toni Wellen MFT and CAGV chairwoman.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Coalition Against Gun Violence
- Starts: February 21, 2013 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://sbcoalition.org/
