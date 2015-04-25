Calendar » A CONVERSATION WITH HARVEY LEVIN: THE NEW JOURNALISTIC ENVIRONMENT

April 25, 2015 from 7 pm - 9 pm

Mr. TMZ himself, Harvey Levin, UCSB class of '72, will be sharing insights on his amazing career that has included working as an attorney, TV news reporter, Host of The People's Court and most recently, creating and starring in TMZ!

This event is sold out. There will be a stand-by line at the door. We will let patrons in on a first come, first served basis if tickets become available.

Presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center.