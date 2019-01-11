Calendar » A Conversation with Jon Batiste

January 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Presented in association with UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Music will host a conversation with musician, educator, bandleader, and television personality Jon Batiste on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2-3 pm in Karl Geiringer Hall. The conversation will be hosted by Professor George Lipsitz from the UCSB Department of Black Studies. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.