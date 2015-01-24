A Day of Healing Your Heart
Start your year with a commitment to you!
Join the Bereavement Program of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) for a day-long retreat especially for those who are living with loss. The focus of the day is taking time to experience healing modalities and practices that are known to provide comfort and relief. In a comfortable, small group setting participants can explore such themes and activities as:
- Music & mandalas
- Writing & journaling
- Finding your inner artist
- Grieving in relation to your personal spirituality or belief system
- Reiki, restorative yoga, and Tai Chi
Date: Saturday, January 24th, 2015
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/suggested donation. Scholarships are available. Lunch and all materials provided.
Registration deadline is January 18th. Space is limited.
To register and choose your modalities, please call VNHC's Bereavement Services at (805) 308-9602, Ext. 1 or 2.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 24, 2015 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Price: Suggested $20 donation
- Location: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org