A Day of Healing Your Heart

January 24, 2015 from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Start your year with a commitment to you!

Join the Bereavement Program of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) for a day-long retreat especially for those who are living with loss. The focus of the day is taking time to experience healing modalities and practices that are known to provide comfort and relief. In a comfortable, small group setting participants can explore such themes and activities as:

Music & mandalas

Writing & journaling

Finding your inner artist

Grieving in relation to your personal spirituality or belief system

Reiki, restorative yoga, and Tai Chi

Date: Saturday, January 24th, 2015

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/suggested donation. Scholarships are available. Lunch and all materials provided.

Registration deadline is January 18th. Space is limited.

To register and choose your modalities, please call VNHC's Bereavement Services at (805) 308-9602, Ext. 1 or 2.