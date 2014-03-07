Calendar » A Double Hit

March 7, 2014 from 8pm

Once again, professor Michel Marc Gervais conducts the UCSB Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorus in contemporary vocal arrangements. This unique pairing allows one of the universities top vocal ensembles to unite with a dynamic group comprised of music majors and nonmajors from a variety of backgrounds. Combined, these groups promise to deliver a powerful vocal performance.

The Chamber Choir consists of 32 singers from the UCSB campus. The choir focuses on music from the renaissance to the 20th century, specializing in “virtuosic masterpieces” from the a cappella repertoire. With five international tours and seven CD recordings under their belts, the choir is a world-recognized music-making force of nature.

The UCSB Women’s Chorus brings together majors and non-majors from over 20 departments on campus to perform choral arrangements designed specifically for women’s voices. With a catalog of a cappella and accompanied works - including unexpected pairings with percussion, brass, organ and other instruments – the Women’s Chorus has been featured on three CD recordings and is considered one of the most popular choral groups on campus.

The powerful combination of these two formidable vocal ensembles is a “must see” for any fan of choral performance.