Calendar » “A Fierce Green Fire: The Battle for a Living Planet”

May 7, 2012 from 7 p.m.

"A Fierce Green Fire" is the first big-picture exploration of the environmental movement—grassroots and global activism spanning fifty years from conservation to climate change. From halting dams in the Grand Canyon to battling 20,000 tons of toxic waste at Love Canal; from climate change to the promise of transforming our civilization, the film tells vivid stories about people fighting, and succeeding, against enormous odds.