Calendar » A Final Free Music Club Concert

June 7, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s 44th season of presenting admission-free chamber music concerts for the community is crowned with its annual end-of-the-season Scholarship Showcase Recitals featuring many of this season’s Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship award recipients. Many of the 2014 Scholarship Award recipients are to be presented in two concerts on Saturday, May 31, 2014 and June 7 at 3 PM: These are the winners to be presented on Saturday, June 7th in the final concert of the Music Club's season.

2014 SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS SHOWCASE, II - The Winners on JUNE 7, 2014

￼￼Barbara Uzun (age 10), violin Aidan Woodruff (age 9), cello

Claire Satchwell (age 15), viola

Ilana Shapiro (age 14), flute

Christina Buchanan (age 16) mezzo

Joanna Lynn-Jacobs (age 22), mezzo

Elizabeth VanRenterghem (age 16), flute

Ian Bankhead (age 18), viola

Eliana VanRenterghem (age 16), flute

Sofiya Prykhitko (age 18), violin



Rebecca Clarke - Viola