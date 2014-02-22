Calendar » A Free Santa Barbara Music Club concert

February 22, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The concert opens with a marvelous display of music highlighting the expressive as well as virtuosic capabilities of the flute: Tracy Harris and pianist Svetlana Harris will present the dreamlike Après un rëve, by Gabriel Fauré, the hauntingly contemplative Berceuse, by Philippe Gaubert, and the stirring, ultra-brilliant Solo de concert, Op. 82, by Jules Demerssman.

Next, soprano Deborah Bertling and pianist Kasey Link will offer a wonderfully stirring presentation entitled "Three Spirited Ladies," - three dazzling songs from some of the most popular Broadway hits: "How Could I Know," from the Secret Garden, "This Place is Mine, from Phantom, and "Vanilla Ice Cream," from She Loves Me. All stunning in their expressive thrust, this repertoire represents a more current, upbeat departure from the usual classical Music Club fare, providing a delightfully refreshing and entertaining interlude.

Three exceptionally emotional and dramatic operatic arias by Giuseppe Verdi follow, interpreted by bass-baritone Emil Cristescu with pianist Betty Oberacker: "Infelice! ... e tuo credevi" (Oh Fool ... You Believed), from Ernani, "Come dal ciel precipita" (How it Falls From Heaven), from Macbeth, and "Il lacerato spirito" (The WoundedrSpirit), from Simon Boccanegra,

To conclude the concert, Bertling, Cristescu, and Oberacker will join in a performance of one of the most famous duets in all of opera: the romantic and melodious "La ci darem la mano." (There We'll Hold Hands), from the opera Don Giovanni by Mozart.