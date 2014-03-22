Calendar » A Free Santa Barbara Music Club concert

March 22, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm.

On Saturday, March 22 at 3:00 pm, in a FREE concert sponsored and produced by the SB Music Club - attend and hear a wonderful afternoon of music!

Violinists James Riccardo and Ron Kiel and pianist Marian Drandell Gilbert perform American composer Michael McLean's Tangos and More. An attractive potpouri of popular folk dances, the music features stirring rhythmic piquancy and imaginative writing for the three instruments.

"Allegro moderato" from Cello Concerto in B-flat major by Luigi Boccherini will follow, performed by cellist Vincent Chen, a Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship awardee.

Soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker will present five Japanese-themed offerings: four fascinating Japanese art songs, entitled Sheep in the Field, Cherry Blossom Pathway, Journey from the Bridge, and Song of the Cherry Blossoms, together with the exquisite aria "Un bel di" (One Fine Day), from the opera Madame Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini. and finally a romantic fantasy by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt, Valée d'Obermann, will conclude the program. Interpreted by pianist Marian Drandell Gilbert, the work is replete with impressive virtuosic cascades and lush melodic creativity.

The performance will be held in the Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. Central Library. For more information, http://wwwmusicclub.org or [email protected] or call (805) 969-7183.