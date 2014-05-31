Calendar » A Free Santa Barbara Music Club concert

May 31, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

announces its



2014 Scholarship Award Recipients



May 20, 2014, Santa Barbara, CA – Open to talented instrumental and vocal students from Santa Barbara County, the competitive SB Music Club Scholarship Program presents aspiring students with the opportunity for financial support in their music studies as donated by our generous membership. The 2014 SBMC Scholarship Committee heard 54 students, between the ages of 6 and 22 years, audition on April 13 and 14, 2014. A total of $20,000 in scholarship funds were awarded to thirty-seven music students, with award levels from $300 to $1200. In addition, awardees also receive honorary SBMC membership for the 2014-2015 year.

This year’s Scholarship Awards audition committee was comprised of Suzanne Duffy, Chair (woodwind/brass area), Ann Dwelley, SBMC Board member (vocal area), Dr. Charles Asche (UCSB piano faculty; piano area), and Dr. Han Soo Kim (new Westmont violin faculty member; strings area). SBMC member and flutist Jane Hahn assisted as a coordinating Vice Chair, and as well numerous member volunteers served as monitors for the smooth running of the two-day audition event at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara.

SB Music Club scholarship funds are solely member supported. Bequests given by and memorial gifts given in honor of beloved SBMC members are also Scholarship Program funding elements. Examples: longtime Concert Program Chair, violinist Emil Torick, bequeathed $100,000 to the SBMC for its Scholarship Program. In very recent years, the passings of Nathan Rundlett, Peter Yazbeck, Ellen Riedel and Glory Fisher have also seen donation gifts come to the Scholarship Program and award funds established in their memory.

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s 44th season of presenting admission-free chamber music concerts for the community then is crowned with its annual end-of-the-season Scholarship Showcase Recitals featuring many of this season’s Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship award recipients. Many of the 2014 Scholarship Award recipients are to be presented in these two concerts on Saturday, May 31, 2014 and June 7 at 3 PM, at the Faulkner Gallery, Downtown Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

On the following pages, the winners who will be appearing in concert on Saturday, May 31 and Saturday, June 7, are shown.



2014 SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS SHOWCASE, I

MAY 31, 2014 at 3 PM – Faulkner Gallery, SB Downtown Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street.

Michelle Qin (age 13), piano J.S. Bach - Gigue, from French Suite No. 5, BWV 816

Matthew Karle (age 14), piano Chopin - Polonaise in G minor, Op. Posth.

Vincent Lertchareonyong (age 11), piano

Schumann - Knecht Ruprecht,

from Album for the Young, Op. 68

Isael Negrete (age 9), soprano Bernstein - Chichester Psalms, II. Psalm 23

Luana Psaros (age 17), mezzo Malibran - "La Voix qui dit: je t'aime"

Sofia Ross (age 16), soprano Puccini - "O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi

Rachel Karle (age 18), piano Ravel - Sonatine, I. Modéré

Sophia Qin (age 15), piano Liszt - from Three Concert Etudes S.144, "Un Sospiro"

and guest performer, SBMC Scholarship Awards alumus,

Nicholas Sterner (age 20), cello Dvorak - Concerto for Cello And Orchestra, I. Allegro

with Kacey Link, piano



2014 SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS SHOWCASE, II

JUNE 7, 2014 at 3 PM – Faulkner Gallery, SB Downtown Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street.

Barbara Uzun (age 10), violin Telemann - Concerto in G Major,TWV 51:G9, I. Presto

Aidan Woodruff (age 9), cello Bréval - Sonata in C Major, Op. 40, No. 1, I. Allegro

Claire Satchwell (age 15), viola Casadesus - Concerto in C minor,

in the Style of J.S. Bach, I. Allegro molto ma maestoso

Ilana Shapiro (age 14), flute Brahms - Sonata in F minor, Op. 120, No. 1,

I. Allegro appassionato

Christina Buchanan (age 16), mezzo Donaudy - O Del Mio Amato Ben

Joanna Lynn-Jacobs (age 22), mezzo Brahms - Von ewiger Liebe, from Op. 43, No. 1

Gounod - Que fais-tu, blanche tourterelle,

from Roméo et Juliette

Elizabeth VanRenterghem (age 16), flute Fauré - Fantasie, Op. 79

Ian Bankhead (age 18), viola Rebecca Clarke - Sonata for Viola (1919), I. Impetuoso

Eliana VanRenterghem (age 16), flute Taffanel - Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino

Sofiya Prykhitko (age 18), violin Sarasate - Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20



About the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, the Santa Barbara Music Club’s bi-monthly chamber music concerts are presented to the community free of charge and feature Performing Members of the Santa Barbara Music Club, which encompass advanced amateurs, as well as professional musicians, excelling collegiate students (including SBMC Scholarship Winners), and collegiate faculty members (Westmont College, UCSB, amongst others), generally from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Professional performers who have appeared on the SBMC series include international concert pianist Zeynep Uchbasaran; Artistic Director/Founder of Camerata Pacifica, flutist Adrian Spence; Emeritus Professor of Music, UCSB, pianist Dr. Betty Oberacker; and Helen Callus, esteemed viola faculty at UCSB. The SBMC Program Committee assembles varied programs for

its audiences, featuring outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles.

Additionally, the SBMC supports an annual music scholarship competition for talented Santa Barbara County youth, as well as another chamber music series which serves various retirement communities throughout Santa Barbara.

For more information about the SBMC and any of the performers including biographical information and photographs, please contact SBMC Publicist Marilyn Gilbert at (805) 969=7183 or email at: [email protected]

