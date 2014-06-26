Calendar » A Ghost Story and Other True Tales of Painting by the Sea

June 26, 2014 from 6:00pm

Hank Pitcher Lecture and Artist Reception

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 26, 2014 beginning at 6:00 pm

Cost: $40 (SBMM members), $50 (non-members)

Register: at www.sbmm.org or (805) 962-8404 x115

Local artist Hank Pitcher will give a rare presentation featuring images of his work and his process as an artist. Hank will show images of his work, many of which now hang in private collections and are no longer viewable by the public. Proceeds from this presentation, held in conjunction with his current exhibit at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, titled The Light at Point Conception, will support the museum’s future exhibits and tall ship education programs.

Hank Pitcher’s paintings are grounded in a particular sense of place, representing his search for an authentic vocabulary to describe life in Southern California. “The challenge and the desire is to make a genuine, truthful statement,” says the artist. While famous for his iconic surfboard images, the current exhibit at the Maritime Museum includes the Point Conception Lighthouse and surrounding cattle ranch artwork, portraying this far western point as a wild place, with notorious, treacherous waters, strong winds and unpredictable weather.

As a two-year-old, Hank arrived with his parents in Goleta in 1951. With the exception of time in the 70's in New York working with the great American painter Paul Georges (1923-2002), he has been somewhere near that surf-line, either painting or surfing for more than 60 years. He has been celebrated in more than 20 "solo" U.S. exhibitions, starting here in Santa Barbara, with his first solo exhibition at the legendary Esther Bear Gallery in 1970.

Hank will be introduced by Frank Goss, co-founder and co-owner of Sullivan Goss Gallery, which represents Pitcher’s original art work. Following the presentation in the Museum’s Munger Theater there will be a reception where participants can view the current exhibit, and a raffle featuring Hank’s work.

Kaena Wine is our official sponsor for the wine served.