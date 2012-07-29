““A Jacques Brel Cabaret” at Mimosa for SBCAN
Gale McNeeley, Betty Faas and Chuck Osborne will bring the songs of Jacques Brel to life at Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Mimosa, 714 State Street on Sunday, July 29th for a special 3 PM matinee. The performance is a benefit for local non-profit, SBCAN (Santa Barbara County Action Network). Tickets for this performance, (wine and appetizers included), can be reserved at (563-0463), or by logging onto SBCAN.org. Jacques Brel was the Belgian singer-songwriter who wrote "If You Go Away."
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCAN Santa Barbara County Action Network
- Starts: July 29, 2012 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $50
- Location: Restaurant Mimosa, 714 State Street
