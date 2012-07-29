Calendar » ““A Jacques Brel Cabaret” at Mimosa for SBCAN

July 29, 2012 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Gale McNeeley, Betty Faas and Chuck Osborne will bring the songs of Jacques Brel to life at Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Mimosa, 714 State Street on Sunday, July 29th for a special 3 PM matinee. The performance is a benefit for local non-profit, SBCAN (Santa Barbara County Action Network). Tickets for this performance, (wine and appetizers included), can be reserved at (563-0463), or by logging onto SBCAN.org. Jacques Brel was the Belgian singer-songwriter who wrote "If You Go Away."