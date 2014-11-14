Calendar » A Journey Through Brazil and Haiti with Alafia Dance Ensemble

November 14, 2014 from 8:00pm

Alafia Dance Ensemble (ADE) delivers a powerful program of music and dance from Brazil and Haiti, showcasing the rich culture and deep African roots of both traditions. Live percussion and capturing vocals accompany the vibrant choreographies portraying the realm of the Orishas and beyond. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.