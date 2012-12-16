Calendar » A Kind Heart Retreat

December 16, 2012 from 12:00pm

Loving-kindness is a meaningful and beneficial mind that is the root of happiness in our daily life. This short and practical retreat will help us cultivate the habits of mind that allow us to show loving-kindness to others. Each of the three sessions will introduce a particular meditation and allow time for us engage in these practices to deepen our experience. Everyone is welcome to attend any number of sessions. No experience is necessary, and all are welcome. 12-1:15pm, 2-3:15pm, & 4-5:15pm