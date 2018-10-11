Calendar » A Kind of Song: Reading with Dana Gioia

October 11, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7 pm

Join Dana Gioia, Poet Laureate of California, with a cohort of Santa Barbara’s own poets laureate, for a reading and celebration of poetry and creativity. One of the last stops on Gioia’s “poetry road trip” covering all 58 counties in California, this informal evening includes an introduction, reading, and question-and-answer period encouraging a public conversation about literature and literacy. Gioia is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning poet, former Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, and is a native Californian of Italian and Mexican descent. He currently serves as the Judge Widney Professor of Poetry and Public Culture at the University of Southern California.