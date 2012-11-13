A lecture with Jeremy Ben-Ami
As changing dynamics in the Middle East present unique and unprecedented challenges to the United States, the Washington-based advocacy group J Street believes the next president has a key opportunity to confront these challenges and exercise US leadership in the region. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami will address a community forum and outline how the U.S. can most effectively bring peace to the Middle East by helping to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: J Street
- Starts: November 13, 2012 8 p.m.
- Price: This is a FREE event.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/street-lecture/
