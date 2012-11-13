Calendar » A lecture with Jeremy Ben-Ami

November 13, 2012 from 8 p.m.

As changing dynamics in the Middle East present unique and unprecedented challenges to the United States, the Washington-based advocacy group J Street believes the next president has a key opportunity to confront these challenges and exercise US leadership in the region. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami will address a community forum and outline how the U.S. can most effectively bring peace to the Middle East by helping to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.