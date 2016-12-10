Calendar » A Merry-Achi Christmas

December 10, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Granada Theatre’s holiday spectacular continues on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 8:00pm with the colorfully festive performance of “A Merry-Achi Christmas” from two-time Grammy Award nominated Mariachi Sol De México® de José Hernández!

"A Merry-Achi Christmas" is not your average holiday performance! Audience members can expect an exciting holiday celebration featuring festive merriment and seasonal songs all performed in the energetic style of traditional Mexican mariachi. Sol de México de José Hernández will headline the performance, accompanied by America’s first all-female Grammy nominated Mariachi, Reyna de Los Angeles.

Tickets range in price from $24 - $69, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.