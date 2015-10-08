Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

A Meta Synthesis of Active Learning Pedagogies: Giving Brain Power a Boost

October 8, 2015 from 4:00pm

David Brobeck, GSOE alumnus, professional speaker and educator, assistant professor of education at Walsh University, will speak on "A Meta Synthesis of Active Learning Pedagogies: Giving Brain Power a Boost."

  Graduate School of Education / Center for Teaching and Learning
  FREE
  • Sponsors: Graduate School of Education / Center for Teaching and Learning
 
 
 