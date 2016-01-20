Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

A More Organized You

January 20, 2016 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm


Lunch & Learn:
A More Organized You


E-mail and productivity tips for life and business
with organizational coach Amy Fritz


Wednesday, January 20th
12:30 – 1:30PM


Learn how to:
* Manage e-mail more efficiently
* Maximize and streamline your systems for your business
* And find an extra hour in your day


Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected] or calling (805)966-3722
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 20, 2016 12:30pm - 1:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: workzones, 351 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
  • Website: http://bit.ly/1ZCqvJM
 
 
 