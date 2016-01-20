A More Organized You
January 20, 2016 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm
Lunch & Learn:
A More Organized You
E-mail and productivity tips for life and business
with organizational coach Amy Fritz
Wednesday, January 20th
12:30 – 1:30PM
Learn how to:
* Manage e-mail more efficiently
* Maximize and streamline your systems for your business
* And find an extra hour in your day
Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected] or calling (805)966-3722
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 20, 2016 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: workzones, 351 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
- Website: http://bit.ly/1ZCqvJM