A Movable Musical Feast
This is the first in a series of three performances in three different locations offering ravishing instrumental and choral music by three Italian masters of the early Baroque tradition, featuring Giacomo Carissimi’s Jephte (ca. 1648), considered the archetype of the Latin oratorio. Conducted by Grey Brothers and staged by John Blondell
Museum galleries and Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
A Westmont College Theatre Arts and Music Department Co-production in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Other performances:
February 3, 7 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church
Feburary 4, 7 pm at Westmont College
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: February 2, 2017 6 pm - 7 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/feast1