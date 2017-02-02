Calendar » A Movable Musical Feast

February 2, 2017 from 6 pm - 7 pm

This is the first in a series of three performances in three different locations offering ravishing instrumental and choral music by three Italian masters of the early Baroque tradition, featuring Giacomo Carissimi’s Jephte (ca. 1648), considered the archetype of the Latin oratorio. Conducted by Grey Brothers and staged by John Blondell

Museum galleries and Mary Craig Auditorium

Free



A Westmont College Theatre Arts and Music Department Co-production in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Other performances:

February 3, 7 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church

Feburary 4, 7 pm at Westmont College