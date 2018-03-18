Calendar » A Narco History: How the United States and Mexico Jointly Created the “Mexican Drug War”

March 18, 2018 from 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

This chronicle of interconnected events blurs borders and cultures, and has been called by critics as "a splendid introduction to a tragic, complex and fascinating binational drama." Written together by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Mike Wallace and acclaimed novelist Carmen Boullosa-one American and the other Mexican-A Narco History reviews the interlocking 20th-century histories that produced this 21st- century calamity, and proposes how to end it. In a time when border discussions and the stories behind the drug trade inundate both pop culture and the daily news, this conversation and reading provides a portrait of corruption, loss, and shared blame; a portrait not unlike that in David Alfaro Siqueiros' mural Portrait of Mexico Today, that graces SBMA's front steps. Q&A and book signing to follow.