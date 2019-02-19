Calendar » A “New Dawn of Freedom” and the Frederick Douglass Family

February 19, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Art Exhibition

A "New Dawn of Freedom" and the Frederick Douglass Family

Celeste Bernier

Exhibit/MCC Lounge: Feb 1st - March 22nd

Opening Reception Date: Tues, Feb 19th, 6 PM

Working together and against a changing backdrop of US slavery, Civil War and Reconstruction, the Frederick Douglass family fought for a new "dawn of freedom.” This exhibition displays the speeches, letters, autobiographies, essays, and photographs of Frederick Douglass and his daughters and sons,. The Douglass family have much to teach us today as they lived with the scars of slavery and the wounds of war in their shared fight for all freedoms.