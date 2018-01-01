Calendar » A New Path to Brain Health, a presentation by Michael Merzenich, Ph.D.

September 22, 2014 from Presentation at 6:00 – 7:00 PM; Dinner & Panel discussion at 7:30 – 9:30 PM

2014 Empowerment through Medical Rehabilitation, an Educational Series

On September 22, 2014 Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation will host a presentation by Michael Merzenich, Ph.D., a leading pioneer in brain plasticity research and author of Soft-Wired: How the New Science of Brain Plasticity Can Change Your Life.

Dr. Merzenich is the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Posit Science, which markets and distributes Brain HQ, brain training software that applies principles of brain plasticity to assist with cognitive improvement. He will talk about exercises to help rejuvenate under-developed or degraded cognitive abilities and to help you get started on a better, safer path to brain health.

Dr. Merzenich has published in leading peer-reviewed journals such as Science and Nature, received numerous awards and prizes, and been granted nearly 100 patents for his work. He and his work have been highlighted in hundreds of books about the brain, learning, rehabilitation, and plasticity.

His work is also often covered in the popular press. He has presented at TED, and his work has been featured on four PBS specials: "The Brain Fitness Program," "Brain Fitness 2: Sight and Sound," "The New Science of Learning," and "Brain Fitness Frontiers."

