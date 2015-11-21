Calendar » A Night in Havana

November 21, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

A Night in Havana

Saturday, November 21, 2015

Montecito Country Club

The 24th Annual Light Up the Night Event

benefitting Sarah House Santa Barbara

For nearly 25 years, Sarah House has created

a quality end-of-life experience for Santa Barbara’s

low-income community, combining exceptional care

with respect and extraordinary kindness.

$150 per person.

For sponsorship opportunities,

email [email protected]

Sarah House

P.O. Box 20031

Santa Barbara, CA 93120

Phone: 805-682-1515