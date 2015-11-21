A Night in Havana
November 21, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm
Montecito Country Club
The 24th Annual Light Up the Night Event
benefitting Sarah House Santa Barbara
For nearly 25 years, Sarah House has created
a quality end-of-life experience for Santa Barbara’s
low-income community, combining exceptional care
with respect and extraordinary kindness.
$150 per person.
For sponsorship opportunities,
email [email protected]Sarah House P.O. Box 20031 Santa Barbara, CA 93120 Phone: 805-682-1515
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 21, 2015 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $150
- Location: Montecito Country Club