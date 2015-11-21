Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

A Night in Havana

November 21, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Montecito Country Club

 

The 24th Annual Light Up the Night Event

benefitting Sarah House Santa Barbara

 

For nearly 25 years, Sarah House has created
a quality end-of-life experience for Santa Barbara’s
low-income community, combining exceptional care
with respect and extraordinary kindness.

 

$150 per person.

For sponsorship opportunities,

email [email protected]

 
Sarah House
P.O. Box 20031
Santa Barbara, CA 93120
 
Phone: 805-682-1515

 

