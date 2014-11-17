A Night of Jazz at SOhO to Benefit Cancer Center of Santa Barbara
November 17, 2014 from 6:30pm - 10:30pm
Acclaimed vocalist Holly Williams, a Santa Barbara local and a cancer survivor will perform live on state with Los Angeles based Jazz Trio, trioKAIT. Join us for a night of jazz standards and original music at SOhO in support of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.
This is a dinner show, though not required those with reservations will receive priority seating.
Call (805) 962-7776 to reserve your table today!
- Price: $15
- Location: SOhO, 1221 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101