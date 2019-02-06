Calendar » A Night out Celebrating the Success of the California Condor

February 6, 2019 from 6:30 - 8:00

Join us Wednesday, Feb. 6th for a night celebrating the success of the California Condor. Guest speaker, Rod Lang is joining us to provide information and updates about the recent success of Condors in the SB backcountry. Doors open at 6:30. Beer will be provided. No charge for LPFA members. Non-members - $10 at the door. Everyone is welcome!