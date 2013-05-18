Calendar » A Painted Journal from Latin America

May 18, 2013 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Adult Art Studio Class Paint under the influence of artists from Mexico, Cuba, and South America, artwork that ranges from strong, bold, and linear to loose, sketchy, and organic. Improvise with color and contour lines, repeated motifs, geometric abstractions, loose, drippy watercolor sketches, and high-contrast graphic designs. Learn to approach quick studies with spontaneity and confidence and push through creative limitations by creating a journal.