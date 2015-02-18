Calendar » A Place to Stand

February 18, 2015 from 6:00pm

This is the story of Jimmy Santiago Baca’s transformation from a functionally illiterate convict to an award-winning poet, novelist and screenwriter. A Place to Stand is inspired by Jimmy’s memoir of the same name, and tells the story of an extraordinary life that is both inspiring and haunting, simultaneously an indictment of our current criminal justice system and a model of the potential for human transformation. Daniel Glick, 85 min., English, 2014, USA.