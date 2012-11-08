Calendar » A Poetry Reading by Peter Covino

November 8, 2012 from 7:00pm

Award-winning poet Peter Covino, an associate professor of literature and creative writing at the University of Rhode Island, will read from his newly released collection. Covino’s latest poetry collection, “The Right Place to Jump,” was released Oct. 1. He received the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award for his 2005 collection “Cut Off the Ears of Winter.” His 2001 chapbook, “Straight Boyfriend,” won the Frank O’Hara Poetry Prize.