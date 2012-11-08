A Poetry Reading by Peter Covino
Award-winning poet Peter Covino, an associate professor of literature and creative writing at the University of Rhode Island, will read from his newly released collection. Covino’s latest poetry collection, “The Right Place to Jump,” was released Oct. 1. He received the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award for his 2005 collection “Cut Off the Ears of Winter.” His 2001 chapbook, “Straight Boyfriend,” won the Frank O’Hara Poetry Prize.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: November 8, 2012 7:00pm
- Price: $0.00
- Location: Overton Hall at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/news/news_detail.php?story_id=9070