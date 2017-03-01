Calendar » A Poetry Reading with Yusef Komunyakaa

March 1, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Internationally renowned poet Yusef Komunyakaa is this year’s Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence, a program created to bring distinguished practitioners of the craft of writing to the UCSB community. Komunyakaa is the author of seventeen books of poetry, including Neon Vernacular: New and Selected Poems (1994), winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Currently he serves as Distinguished Senior Poet in New York University’s graduate creative writing program and is the State Poet of New York.

Co-presented by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Writing Program