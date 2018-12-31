A Proper New Year’s Eve at Finch & Fork
December 31, 2018 from 10:30pm - 1:30pm
Ring in the New Year at Finch & Fork, who is giving diners two ways to celebrate. First, head in for dinner where Chef Cham has a tasteful a la carte menu full of classic dishes and holiday specials. For a late-night celebration, join them for their after-party with Party Proper, where you can dance the night away with a DJ, complimentary hors d'oeveres by Chef Cham and of course, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NICOLE LAZAR
- Price: $0
- Location: finch & fork
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/a-proper-new-years-eve/tickets