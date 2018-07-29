La Recepción del Presidente
Please join La Presidenta Denise Sanford, her family & The Old Spanish Days Board of Directors for La Recepción del Presidente!
Celebrate the history and excitement of Fiesta 2018 while immersing yourself in this year’s theme: Celebrate Traditions. Savor a delicious dinner among friends and get treated to stunning performances by the 2018 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.
Dance the night way as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean.
Fiesta attire is highly encouraged.
Event Details
- Starts: July 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: 125.00
- Location: 633 E Cabrillo Blvd
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/2018-la-recepcin-del-presidente-santa-barbara-fiesta-fess-parker/tickets
