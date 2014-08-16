A Review of Recent Supreme Court Decisions
August 16, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm
Constitutional law professor, Scott Bowman, will discuss why and how doctrinal changes on the Court will continue to radically reshape religious rights and campaign finance regulations in the future.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
August 16, 2014 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
- Website: http://www.SBhumanists.org
