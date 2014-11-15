Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

A Salute to Teachers

November 15, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Cox Salute to Teachers event celebrates and recognizes 2015 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Allison Heiduk, as well as the 2014-15 Distinguished New Educators (teachers new to the profession) and Distinguished Mentors (mentor teachers who support new educators).  Presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For information: 964-4710 ext. 5277 or [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bacara Resort and Spa, Fielding Graduate University, Anthem Blue Cross, Village Properties, Montecito Bank and Trust
  • Starts: November 15, 2014 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Location: Bacara Resort and Spa
  • Sponsors: Bacara Resort and Spa, Fielding Graduate University, Anthem Blue Cross, Village Properties, Montecito Bank and Trust
 
 
 