A Salute to Teachers
November 15, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Cox Salute to Teachers event celebrates and recognizes 2015 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Allison Heiduk, as well as the 2014-15 Distinguished New Educators (teachers new to the profession) and Distinguished Mentors (mentor teachers who support new educators). Presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
For information: 964-4710 ext. 5277 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Location: Bacara Resort and Spa
