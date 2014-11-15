Calendar » A Salute to Teachers

November 15, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Cox Salute to Teachers event celebrates and recognizes 2015 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Allison Heiduk, as well as the 2014-15 Distinguished New Educators (teachers new to the profession) and Distinguished Mentors (mentor teachers who support new educators). Presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For information: 964-4710 ext. 5277 or [email protected]