A Samurai’s Life
March 17, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
A Samurai's Life, by Prof. Luke Roberts, UCSB History Dept. Prof. Roberts will introduce the life, times, and friendships of an "average" samurai of the Edo Period, and explore the place of honor violence in his life, in sharp contrast to the relative civility of daily life of that time.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: March 17, 2013 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Goleta Public Library, 500 N Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Sponsors: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library