Calendar » A Samurai’s Life

March 17, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

A Samurai's Life, by Prof. Luke Roberts, UCSB History Dept. Prof. Roberts will introduce the life, times, and friendships of an "average" samurai of the Edo Period, and explore the place of honor violence in his life, in sharp contrast to the relative civility of daily life of that time.