A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

January 26, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Leos Janácek: “In the Mists” John Etsell, piano William Ramsay: “Three Echoes from the Tang Dynasty (20xx)” Gabriel Silva, tenor Andre Shillo, baritone Egle Januleviciute, piano Robert Kahn: “Serenade, Op. 73" Per Elmfors, clarinet Sherry Trujillo, horn Steven Schneider, piano Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Arias from Don Giovanni & Magic Flute and “Allelujah" from Exultate Jubilate, K. 165 Deborah Bertling, soprano Betty Oberacker, piano