A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

March 8, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The music of British composer Madeleine Dring will open the program, performed by flutist Benjamin Leinfelder, oboist Adelle Rodkey, and pianist Neil Di Maggio. Dring's Trio composed in 1968, is a light, fanciful work, its three movements replete with rhythmically vibrant, joyful expression.

Next, DOLCI, a duo comprised of Ted Rust, oboe, and Viva Knight, piano, will present two fascinating examples of a single musical form: Theme and Variations. Many composers, from the classical period onward, have written variations on a theme by another composer, and on this concert DOLCI features Dutch composer Hendrik Andriessen's Variations on a Theme of Haydn for English Horn and Piano, and Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov's Variations on a Theme of Glinka, transcribed for oboe and piano by Tamàs Sulyok.

The concert will conclude with stirring performances by two renowned musicians from the esteemed Camerata Pacifica: Adrian Spence, Artistic Director/Principal Flute of the organization, and Ji Hye Jung, its Principal Percussion. In keeping with the ensemble's tradition of showcasing important contemporary as well as traditional repertoire, the artists will highlight three exotic works: the sensuous Kebang Suling, by New Zealand composer Gareth Farr, the astonishingly piquant Histoire du Tango, by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, and the Andalusian flamenco-inspired Asturias, by Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz.